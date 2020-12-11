Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Raanan suggests the quarterback looked good at Friday's practice, finishing out the week as a full participant after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday. The upgrade puts Jones on track to play this week, with the Giants right in the mix for a playoff spot. We'll be on the lookout for confirmation of his status prior to the 1 ET kickoff Sunday.