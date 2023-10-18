Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Jones (neck) will be limited at practice, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Jones will throw Wednesday, but Daboll made clear that he isn't yet cleared for contact, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports, while also reiterating that he doesn't believe the quarterback's season is over. Though it's been reported that Jones' status is improving and he hopes to play Week 7, he now only has two more chances to be cleared for contact at practice prior to Sunday's game against the Commanders. If Jones ultimately can't go, Tyrod Taylor will need to draw another start under center.