The Giants plan to franchise tag Jones if an extension isn't reached by Tuesday's deadline, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones is reportedly seeking an extension worth over $40 million per year, and it appears the Giants have been reluctant to pony up that type of compensation. However, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, there's still optimism that the two sides can reach a deal before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. New York is also dealing with the impending free agency of Saquon Barkley, and per Graziano, the team would rather sign Jones to an extension and tag Barkley than the other way around. Jones had a career-high 67 percent completion percentage in 2022 and finished tied with Geno Smith for sixth in QBR (60.8).