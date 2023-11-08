The Giants placed Jones (knee - ACL) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery after suffering a torn right ACL in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, his first time retaking the field after a three-game absence. Across six appearances in 2023, Jones finished a 67.5 percent completion rate to go with a 5.7 YPA and 2:6 TD:INT. Despite Jones having signed a sizeable four-year extension during the offseason, with $35.5 million fully guaranteed for 2024, there are now legitimate questions about whether New York will decide to proceed forth with him as the team's franchise quarterback. In addition to his nine-month recovery timetable, Jones is undeniable coming off a statistically unimpressive 2023 showing, and the the Giants could now be primed to enter the 2024 NFL Draft with an early first-round pick. In a corresponding transaction to Jones' placement on IR, veteran Matt Barkley has been signed from the practice squad to serve as the backup to Tommy DeVito in Week 10.