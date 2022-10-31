Jones completed 17 of 31 passes for 176 yards and added 20 rushing yards on six carries in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Seahawks.

The Giants' offense couldn't get much going in Seattle, and while Jones has had plenty of lackluster passing performances this season, this time he wasn't able to compensate with his legs. He'll head into a Week 9 bye having failed to reach 200 passing yards in six of eight games so far, with a season high of just 217 yards, as Saquon Barkley remains the clear focal point of the New York attack.