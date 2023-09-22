Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and added two rushes for five yards in the Giants' 30-12 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Jones was only sacked twice and picked off once, but he was hit an additional four times unofficially and also limited to a microscopic 4.3 yards per attempt. The veteran signal-caller spread the ball around to seven different players, but no Giants pass catcher managed to total more than 32 receiving yards. Jones has now put together a worrisome body of work in essentially 10 of his first 12 quarters of the season, particularly concerning when factoring in the financial commitment made to him by the franchise this offseason. Jones and his teammates will be trying to stave off a 1-3 start when they tangle with the Seahawks in a Week 4 home matchup on Monday night, Oct. 2.