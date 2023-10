Jones (neck) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

As of Friday, Jones still wasn't cleared for contact due to the neck injury that he sustained Week 5 at Miami, and he'll miss a second game in a row as a result of the issue. In Jones' stead, Tyrod Taylor again will direct the Giants offense Week 7, while the former will aim to get healthy for next Sunday's matchup with the Jets.