Coach Joe Judge said Jones will undergo testing on his right hamstring following Sunday's 19-17 win in Cincinnati, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. "We'll take a look and see what it is," Judge noted. "He's got to see the doctors."

After grabbing at his right hamstring at the conclusion of a seven-yard run in the third quarter, Jones was evaluated on the sideline for a spell and eventually cleared to return by the Giants' training staff. However, he lasted just two plays before leaving the game for good. An MRI on Monday may reveal the extent of the injury, and beyond that point his activity will need to be watched ahead of a Week 13 road matchup with the Seahawks. If Jones requires any time away from the field, Colt McCoy will direct the offense.