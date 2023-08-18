Jones is in line to start Friday's preseason game against the Panthers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
After sitting out the Giants' exhibition opener, Jones and most of the team's starters will be out there Friday. It's unclear how much run Jones can expect, but he may be afforded at least a few possessions with running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Darren Waller and company.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Not expected to play Friday night•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Gets four-year pact with New York•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Set to be tagged if no deal is made•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Disappointing end to season•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Active, but unlikely to play•