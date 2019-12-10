Giants' Daniel Jones: Status remains uncertain
Coach Pat Shurmur is unsure whether Jones (ankle) or Eli Manning will be under center Sunday against the Dolphins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. "If Daniel can't go, Eli will start," Shurmur said Tuesday.
Jones yielded the top spot to Manning on Monday at Philadelphia due what Shurmur initially termed a "moderate" high-ankle sprain. Manning proceeded to flash but ultimately was unable to pull out a win, completing 15 of 30 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. As part of his decision-making process, Shurmur will wait and see how Jones moves about this week, perhaps intimating that an appearance at practice is possible. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Shurmur denied a report that Jones will miss 2-to-4 weeks, leaving this QB situation up in the air.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Likely to miss time beyond Monday•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Out Week 14, as expected•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Likely out for MNF•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Not practicing, still in boot•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Recovery to be taken 'week to week'•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Appears doubtful for Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Winners & Losers: Out for the count
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Add Washington
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Mahomes?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including which streamers...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.