Coach Pat Shurmur is unsure whether Jones (ankle) or Eli Manning will be under center Sunday against the Dolphins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. "If Daniel can't go, Eli will start," Shurmur said Tuesday.

Jones yielded the top spot to Manning on Monday at Philadelphia due what Shurmur initially termed a "moderate" high-ankle sprain. Manning proceeded to flash but ultimately was unable to pull out a win, completing 15 of 30 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. As part of his decision-making process, Shurmur will wait and see how Jones moves about this week, perhaps intimating that an appearance at practice is possible. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Shurmur denied a report that Jones will miss 2-to-4 weeks, leaving this QB situation up in the air.