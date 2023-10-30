Both Jones (neck) and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) are uncertain to be available for next Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Jones has yet to pass strength requirement tests to ensure the left side of his neck is OK to take contact, which so far has forced him to miss three consecutive contests after he sustained the injury Week 5. While there's a belief those symptoms are nearly behind him, there were alternating reports from Dianna Russini of The Athletic and Adam Schefter of ESPN on Saturday that Jones may be able to return Week 9 against the Raiders or Week 10 versus the Cowboys, respectively. Jones' timetable could be expedited after Taylor suffered a rib cage injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets that will leave him hospitalized overnight for further examination, with no prognosis evident. Undrafted rookie and practice-squad member Tommy DeVito is the only other quarterback on the Giants' roster, and he didn't fare well in relief of Taylor -- 2-for-7 passing for minus-1 yard and four carries for 12 yards and one TD -- so the team may be on the lookout for another signal-caller this week due the health concerns besetting Jones and Taylor.