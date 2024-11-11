Coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal about Jones' status as the Giants' starting quarterback moving forward, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports. "We're going to spend a lot of time watching tape and evaluating," Daboll said Monday. "We're evaluating our team at the bye week."

The Giants enter their Week 11 bye with a 2-8 record, and Jones hasn't exactly been lighting it up, completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, taking 67 carries for 265 yards and two TDs and fumbling four times (two lost). Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones has an injury guarantee in his contract for $23 million if he gets hurt and isn't able to pass a physical by March. As a result, the team may consider a change under center from Jones to backup Drew Lock, and the bye week could be just the time to make such a decision.