Jones completed 23 of 36 passes for 190 yards and an interception in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Rams. He also gained 45 yards on six carries.

On a day when the Giants' defense played well, Jones and the offense weren't able to take advantage. The second-year QB was sacked five times, and he was able to complete only one pass over 20 yards as he got little time in the pocket to let routes develop. Jones now has a miserable 2:5 TD:INT through four games, but his numbers could get healthier in Week 5 against a Cowboys defense that just surrendered 49 points to the Browns.