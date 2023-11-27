General manager Joe Schoen said Monday that Jones (knee) is still expected to be New York's starter, when healthy, but that won't stop the team from making moves at the quarterback position during the 2024 offseason, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jones underwent successful surgery to address a right ACL tear Nov. 22 and is now facing an 8-to-10 month recovery timetable. That gives him a realistic chance to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season, but that's contingent on him avoiding any serious setbacks. The Giants are sitting at a 4-8 record but have recorded back-to-back wins with UDFA Tommy DeVito under center, so any further victories down the stretch could result in the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft not being high enough to realistically target a top QB prospect. Such a scenario would lend credence to Schoen's verbal commitments to Jones, even after a disasters 2023 campaign. Tommy DeVito will also remain under contract for New York next season, though veteran backup Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is scheduled for free agency.