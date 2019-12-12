Giants' Daniel Jones: Still limited at practice
Jones (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York,Eli Manning seems likely to draw another start at QB on Sunday against the Dolphins, but the Giants are not yet ready to dismiss the possibility that Jones could be medically cleared in advance of the contest. Look for added clarity on that front no later than Friday, when the team's final Week 15 injury report is issued.
