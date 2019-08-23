Jones completed nine of 11 passes for 141 yards in Thursday's 25-23 preseason win over Cincinnati. He also fumbled but it was recovered by a teammate.

After Eli Manning played the opening drive, Jones was under center for the rest of the first half, looking solid in the process. The rookie first-rounder out of Duke has completed 25 of 30 passes this preseason, so the Giants should have no qualms about handing Jones the backup job to start the season.