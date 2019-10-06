Jones completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings. He also carried three times for 12 yards.

Jones completed just 55 percent of his passes while averaging an underwhelming 4.8 yards per attempt. He also took four sacks in this rough performance, with the only real highlight of his day coming on a 35-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton in the second quarter. Jones' output has diminished each of the last three weeks, which can partly be attributed to the matchups he's faced. He'll face his toughest one yet Thursday against the Patriots.