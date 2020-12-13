Jones completed 11 of 21 passes for 127 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 26-7 loss to Arizona. He also fumbled three times, losing one.

Jones hadn't turned the ball over in his previous three games played, but that streak quickly came to an end on New York's opening drive, as the second-year quarterback's fumbling issues reared their head again on a sack near midfield. Jones set up Dion Lewis' one-yard rushing touchdown with a 39-yard pass to Golden Tate in the third quarter but failed to lead the Giants to any other points in his return following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The normally mobile quarterback didn't record a rushing attempt and sat out New York's final drive with the game out of reach, suggesting his hamstring is nowhere near 100 percent. New York's still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the dreadful NFC East and will have a decision to make between a depleted Jones and backup Colt McCoy in Week 15 against the Browns.