Jones is slated to undergo surgery on the torn ACL in his right knee Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Prior to his season ending Week 9, Jones sat out the previous three games due to a neck injury, limiting him to just six appearances during the 2023 campaign. Overall, he completed a respectable 68 percent of his passes, but he also posted a career-low 5.7 yards per attempt, notched a 2:6 TD:INT and fumbled four times (one lost). Now that his injured knee is stabilized and the procedure is set, Jones soon will begin his recovery while undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito continues to direct the Giants offense.