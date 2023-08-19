Jones completed eight of nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason victory over the Panthers. He added six rushing yards on his only carry.
The fifth-year quarterback was only on the field for one possession, but Jones made the most of it, leading a 75-drive that culminated with a four-yard TD pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger. After signing a four-year, $160 million contract to remain with the Giants this offseason, the team is counting on Jones to take another step forward, but even in a career-best 2022 campaign, his YPA was still a meager 6.8 with only 15 passing TDs.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Slated to start Friday•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Not expected to play Friday night•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Gets four-year pact with New York•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Set to be tagged if no deal is made•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Disappointing end to season•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win•