Jones completed eight of nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason victory over the Panthers. He added six rushing yards on his only carry.

The fifth-year quarterback was only on the field for one possession, but Jones made the most of it, leading a 75-drive that culminated with a four-yard TD pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger. After signing a four-year, $160 million contract to remain with the Giants this offseason, the team is counting on Jones to take another step forward, but even in a career-best 2022 campaign, his YPA was still a meager 6.8 with only 15 passing TDs.