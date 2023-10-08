Jones said after Sunday's 31-16 loss at Miami that he has some discomfort in his neck but otherwise feels OK, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones also noted that the Giants will know more about the injury Monday, with Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports relaying that the QB has an MRI on tap to determine its nature and extent. At the time of his exit in the fourth quarter Sunday, he had just 119 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions on 14-for-20 passing and 24 more yards on four carries. If Jones needs to miss any time, Tyrod Taylor is on hand to man quarterback for New York.