Giants' Daniel Jones: Tending to sore ankle
Coach Pat Shurmur said that Jones is dealing with a sore ankle in the aftermath of Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers, but he expects the rookie signal-caller to be "fine" for the Week 14 matchup with the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was examined by the training staff after twisting his ankle on a fourth-down run in the second quarter, but he ultimately took all 67 of the Giants' offensive snaps en route to finishing the day with 20 completions for 240 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions across 37 attempts. Shurmur noted that Jones won't require further tests on the ankle, so there doesn't seem to be much concern about the quarterback's ability to suit up against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. That said, Jones' reps could be managed leading up to the contest, so it bears checking back on his status Thursday, when the Giants release their first practice report of Week 14.
