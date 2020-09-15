Jones completed 26 of 41 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Monday night's 26-16 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed four times for 22 yards.

Jones was inconsistent Monday, showing promise at times while disappointing at others. In terms of positives, Jones picked up where he left off with fellow second-year Giant Darius Slayton, who he not only threw a 41-yard touchdown to early, but also a seven-yard score late. However, following the opening TD, Jones' next throw was intercepted at the line of scrimmage, setting up an easy ensuing Steelers score. Then, after stringing together a 19-play drive featuring his arm and legs to begin the third quarter, Jones threw a horrendous interception in the end zone, bringing an otherwise-encouraging series to a screeching halt. Much like his rookie season, Monday's display from Jones had its highs and lows, so he'll continue to aim for more stable success in Week 2 versus the Bears.