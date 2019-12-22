Giants' Daniel Jones: Throws five TD passes in return
Jones completed 28 of 42 pass attempts for 352 yards and five touchdowns during Sunday's 41-35 win over the Redskins.
Making his return following a two-game absence, Jones set new career highs in attempts, passing yards, and touchdowns while tying his high-water mark for completions. He connected with four different receivers for touchdowns, including the game-winning strike to Kaden Smith in overtime. Coming off this monster performance, Jones will look to cap off his rookie campaign in style next Sunday against the Eagles.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Confirmed as Week 16 starter•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Another full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Practicing without limitations•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Working with starters again•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Eyeing Week 16 return•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Won't play this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...