Jones completed 28 of 42 pass attempts for 352 yards and five touchdowns during Sunday's 41-35 win over the Redskins.

Making his return following a two-game absence, Jones set new career highs in attempts, passing yards, and touchdowns while tying his high-water mark for completions. He connected with four different receivers for touchdowns, including the game-winning strike to Kaden Smith in overtime. Coming off this monster performance, Jones will look to cap off his rookie campaign in style next Sunday against the Eagles.