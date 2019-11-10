Jones completed 26 of 40 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets. He also threw a two-point conversion, rushed three times for 20 yards and lost one of three fumbles.

Jones had to do all the heavy lifting for Big Blue's offense in this one, as Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman combined for only three rushing yards on 14 carries. The rookie quarterback was up to the task for the most part, tossing a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to Darius Slayton and two third-quarter scores to Golden Tate. He hit Bennie Fowler for a two-point conversion after the fourth touchdown, giving his team a 27-21 lead at the time. Unfortunately for Jones, his fumbling issues also continued, as he has now put the ball on the ground 10 times in the past four games. The Giants will surely try to address those issues during their Week 11 bye.