Giants' Daniel Jones: Throws four touchdown passes
Jones completed 28 of 41 pass attempts for 322 yards and four touchdowns Sunday against the Lions. He also carried four times for 13 yards and lost a fumble in the 31-26 loss.
Jones completed an impressive 68.3 percent of his attempts as he topped the 300-yard mark for the second time in his young career. He also set a new career high with four touchdown passes, including two to Darius Slayton, one to Evan Engram, and one to Sqauon Barkley. Jones had four touchdowns compared to nine turnovers in his previous four games, so this outstanding effort was a pleasant surprise to fantasy owners who were brave enough to start him this time around. He'll now turn his focus to next Monday's home matchup against the Cowboys.
