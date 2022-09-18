Jones completed 22 of 34 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. He also rushed 10 times for 21 yards.

Jones sealed New York's victory by rushing for a first down late, enabling the team to subsequently run down the clock. Although he also threw a 16-yard touchdown to Daniel Bellinger and avoided any turnovers, it was overall a fairly pedestrian performance from Jones. With the Giants winning their first two games, however, Jones and company should be confident heading into Week 3's Monday night matchup versus the rival Cowboys.