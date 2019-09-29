Giants' Daniel Jones: Throws two interceptions
Jones completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 225 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions during Sunday's 24-3 win over the Redskins. He also carried five times for an additional 33 yards.
Jones led his team to touchdowns on its first two drives of the game, only to follow up with interceptions on his next two possessions. Luckily, the Washington offense could do little with Dwayne Haskins at the helm, allowing Jones and the rushing attack to salt away the victory. The rookie has managed 561 passing yards, 61 rushing yards, and six total touchdowns over his first two starts, but he'll face his toughest test yet next Sunday at home against the Vikings.
