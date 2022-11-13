Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Texans. He added five rushing attempts for 24 yards.

Jones led a 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive on New York's first possession, capping it with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager. The defenses took over for the rest of the first half, as New York took a 7-3 lead into the locker room. On the first possession after halftime, Jones got the Giants some breathing room with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton. He helped New York seal the win with a clutch scramble up the middle to pick up 3rd-and-10 and extend a clock-killing drive that chewed up 5:09 of the fourth quarter. It hasn't always been pretty, but Jones has helped guide the Giants to a 7-2 record heading into another winnable home game in Week 11 against the defensively challenged Lions.