Jones completed 21 of 36 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for 27 yards and lost a fumble.

After neither team scored any points in the first quarter, Jones finally got the Giants on the board with a three-yard touchdown to Kaden Smith halfway through the second quarter -- the first touchdown of the rookie tight end's career. He went quiet after that but found Golden Tate for a 23-yard touchdown to give his team hope with under five minutes remaining. The rookie quarterback also lost a fumble for a fifth consecutive game in the third quarter, setting Chicago up at New York's three-yard line. Jones suffered a cut on his throwing hand and was noticeably bleeding, though he was able to finish the game, so the injury is unlikely to affect him moving forward.

