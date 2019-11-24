Giants' Daniel Jones: Throws two TDs, cuts hand
Jones completed 21 of 36 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for 27 yards and lost a fumble.
After neither team scored any points in the first quarter, Jones finally got the Giants on the board with a three-yard touchdown to Kaden Smith halfway through the second quarter -- the first touchdown of the rookie tight end's career. He went quiet after that but found Golden Tate for a 23-yard touchdown to give his team hope with under five minutes remaining. The rookie quarterback also lost a fumble for a fifth consecutive game in the third quarter, setting Chicago up at New York's three-yard line. Jones suffered a cut on his throwing hand and was noticeably bleeding, though he was able to finish the game, so the injury is unlikely to affect him moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...