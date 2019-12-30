Jones completed 28 of 47 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Eagles.

He also gained 26 rushing yards on three carries but committed two more fumbles, losing one of them. Ball security was a major issue for the rookie -- he finished 2019 with 12 INTs and 11 lost fumbles in 13 games (12 starts) -- but otherwise Jones gave the Giants reason to believe they've found the long-term successor to Eli Manning, as he completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns, albeit with a modest 6.6 YPA. With Saquon Barkley in the backfield, Jones doesn't need to carry the offense on his own, but if he can reduce his turnovers in 2020 he should have the receiving weapons around him to put together a strong fantasy campaign.