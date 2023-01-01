Jones completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and added 11 rushes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's Week 17 victory against the Colts.

Jones came up big in a win that clinched the Giants' first playoff berth since 2016, as the quarterback not only posted an efficient performance through the air but also led the team with 91 yards on the ground. He tossed a six-yard touchdown pass to Richie James in the second quarter, then hit Isaiah Hodgins for another six-yard score later in the same period. Jones' final two TDs came on the ground, as he put New York up by 28 points with an 18-yard rush in the third quarter and ran in another score from 10 yards out in the fourth. Jones has already set career-high totals with 3,205 passing yards and 708 rushing yards on the campaign, with the latter mark ranking fifth among NFL quarterbacks this season. It's unclear how much Jones will play Week 18 against the Eagles with New York officially in the postseason and having nothing to gain with a victory in the contest.