Jones completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears. He also gained 21 yards on three carries.

Jones was strip-sacked on the opening drive, went three-and-out on the following drive and threw a pick on his third drive. The Giants entered the locker room scoreless at halftime, with Jones posting just 73 passing yards. He started to get rolling toward the end of the third quarter and nearly salvaged the otherwise ugly showing with a last-second TD drive, but Golden Tate was called for offensive pass interference in the end zone, marking the end of the game. It was an unfortunate outing after the second-year QB showed some promise in Week 1 against the Steelers. However, the bigger storyline may be RB Saquon Barkley potentially tearing his ACL. If that's the case, Jones will carry a heavy burden in Week 3 against the 49ers.