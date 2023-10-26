Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that the status quo remains in place for Jones (neck), who still hasn't been cleared for contact and will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones will go down as a limited participant for the fifth practice in a row, and unless he takes a dramatic step forward in terms of his practice activity Friday, he'll most likely miss a third consecutive game this Sunday against the Jets. The Giants listed Jones as questionable ahead of their Week 7 game versus Washington, but he was ultimately inactive while practice-squad call-up Tommy DeVito served as the backup behind fill-in starter Tyrod Taylor. With Taylor taking all the first-team reps to begin Week 8 prep Wednesday, he appears to be headed for a third straight start while Jones gets more time to heal up from his neck injury.