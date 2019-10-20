Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 223 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during Sunday's 27-21 loss to Arizona. He added 35 yards on four carries and fumbled the ball three times during the game, losing two.

A calamitous start to the game had the Cardinals leading 17-0 early in the second quarter before Jones dropped a 28-yard touchdown to Rhett Ellison in the middle of three defenders. Jones' rookie season has been dotted with impressive throws and some nice scrambling, but -- as one might expect from a rookie on a mediocre team -- he's struggled with turnovers and sacks. He's turned it over 12 times in six games and has absorbed 18 sacks, eight of them against the Cardinals. Saquon Barkley's gradual return to the flow of the game will undoubtably relieve some pressure on the promising rookie, but don't expect huge strides too soon.