Jones completed 26 of 41 passes for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Monday night's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed six times for 54 yards and lost two fumbles.

Jones threw a one-yard touchdown to start the second quarter, but otherwise struggled to get the Giants in the end zone, as they kicked two field goals from within the 10-yard line in the first half. He also had a deep ball intercepted just prior to intermission, and coughed it up on New York's second series in the second half. Jones also ended the game with a fumble that was returned 63 yards for a touchdown, giving him a league-high eight lost fumbles. On the bright side, Jones actually led his team in rushing, posting a career-best total on the ground. And he should find the going easier in Week 10 versus the Jets.