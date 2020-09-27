Jones completed 17 of 32 passes for 179 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed five times for 49 yards in the Giants' 36-9 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

As his final numbers indicate, Jones' day through the air was extremely pedestrian, even while facing a considerably short-handed 49ers defense. The second-year signal-caller naturally seemed to be affected by the absence of both Saquon Barkley (knee) and Sterling Shepard (toe), and although he connected with eight pass catchers, none managed to garner more than five receptions (Golden Tate) or 53 receiving yards (Darius Slayton). Through three games, Jones has seen his completion percentage drop with each contest, and he's now gone back-to-back games without throwing a touchdown pass. The Duke product will look to bounce back in a tough Week 4 road matchup versus the Rams, but without Barkley and Shepard, he'll continue to operate with a truncated arsenal of offensive weapons.