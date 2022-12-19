Jones completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 160 yards, no touchdowns and no turnovers Sunday. He added 35 rushing yards on 10 carries in a 20-12 win over Washington.

Jones produced the stereotypical game manager stat line Sunday, doing just enough to move the chains and protect the ball en route to victory. However, these types of performances do not move the needle in fantasy. It was the fourth time this season that the 25-year-old failed to record a passing or rushing touchdown. On the bright side, Jones gets to face one of the league's worst pass defenses in Minnesota on Saturday.