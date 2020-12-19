Jones (ankle/hamstring) is not expected to start Sunday night's game against the Browns despite being listed as questionable, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones was able to practice in limited fashion all week so it's a bit surprising there's reports already suggesting the second-year quarterback will be unable to play, but considering the Giants won't kick off until 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, the early warning might help fantasy managers better prepare. It's worth noting Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Colt McCoy will start, seemingly removing any sort of possibility Jones could make a miraculous turnaround before the prime-time contest, but the Giants have yet to officially make that call.