Coach Joe Judge hopes to have "some kind of an answer" regarding the status of Jones (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Ravens after Friday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The report notes that Judge has gotten "good feedback" on the QB from the Giants' trainers, but wants to see how he looks at practice over the next three days before making any decision about whether Jones or Colt McCoy will draw the team's starting signal-caller nod this weekend.