Jones will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Eli Manning during Sunday's season-opener against the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jones' strong preseason performance earned him the clear backup gig ahead of Alex Tanney. The sixth overall pick's momentum could pave the way for him to push for a starting role should Eli Manning struggle to move the offense during the early weeks of the regular season, especially if the Giants' campaign begins to resemble last year's 5-11 season.