Giants' Daniel Jones: Will open season as backup
Jones will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Eli Manning during Sunday's season-opener against the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Jones' strong preseason performance earned him the clear backup gig ahead of Alex Tanney. The sixth overall pick's momentum could pave the way for him to push for a starting role should Eli Manning struggle to move the offense during the early weeks of the regular season, especially if the Giants' campaign begins to resemble last year's 5-11 season.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Accurate in preseason finale•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Strong preseason continues•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Impresses in win over Bears•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Quiets haters in NFL debut•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Officially signs contract•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Reaches contract agreement•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...