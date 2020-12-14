Coach Joe Judge said Monday that Jones will start against the Browns in Week 15 as long as he looks healthy in practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Judge also noted that Jones wasn't removed from last Sunday's loss to Arizona because of an additional or aggravated injury, per Leonard. However, it clearly seems as though Jones was still bothered by the hamstring injury that forced him to sit out Week 13, as he failed to showcase his usual mobility and fumbled three times without logging a single carry. As long as Jones doesn't have any setbacks in practice it looks as though he'll start under center against Cleveland, but if the second-year pro is hobbled he could have a particularly tough time escaping from a defensive line led by Myles Garrett.