Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jones returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, but he never seemed to have much chance of avoiding a Week 15 absence. Eli Manning will get another start, while Jones will aim to return for Week 16 at Washington.

