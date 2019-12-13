Giants' Daniel Jones: Won't play this week
Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Jones returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, but he never seemed to have much chance of avoiding a Week 15 absence. Eli Manning will get another start, while Jones will aim to return for Week 16 at Washington.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Still limited at practice•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Working with backups at practice•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Status remains uncertain•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Likely to miss time beyond Monday•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Out Week 14, as expected•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...