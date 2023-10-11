Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Jones (neck) won't particpate in practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Daboll called Jones "day-to-day" and said he's feeling sore due to a neck injury sustained in the Giants' loss to the Dolphins in Week 5. Per Dan, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site stated that New York won't make a decision on Jones' status for Sunday night's upcoming road matchup until later in the week. "He'll have a chance," Daboll said. "We'll see where he's at." Tyrod Taylor would stand to start versus Buffalo if Jones can't go, and Salomone reports that he will take first-team reps Wednesday.