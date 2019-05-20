Jones will get the bulk of the backup reps behind Eli Manning during OTAs, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Giants are positioning Jones to get as many reps as possible while still having Manning run with the starters. Jones, the No. 6 overall pick, figures to be the Giant's backup quarterback as a rookie while being groomed as the starter of the future once Manning's Giants tenure concludes.

More News
Our Latest Stories