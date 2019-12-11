Jones (ankle) is participating in the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, taking snaps from the backup center, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

It's an early hint that Jones is tentatively expected to miss another game, though his presence at practice is a clear step forward and does open up the possibility of a return for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins. Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York notes that Jones is moving around well at practice, with no obvious sign of ill effects from the high ankle sprain he suffered during a Week 13 loss to the Packers. The rookie is likely to be listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.