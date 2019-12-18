Giants' Daniel Jones: Working with starters again
Jones (ankle) is working with the starters at Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Jones worked with the second unit at the same point last week; a clear suggestion that the Giants expected Eli Manning to get the Week 15 start. We now have another hint that Jones could return to the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington, after coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that the Giants tentatively expect their rookie quarterback to play. It remains to be seen if Jones is a limited or full participant in Wednesday's practice.
