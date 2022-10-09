Jones completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 217 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. He added 10 rushes for 37 yards.

After attempting over 30 passes in each of his last two games, Jones returned to more limited volume on Sunday. However, he worked fairly efficiently, tallying eight yards per pass attempt while primarily working in short areas of the field. Despite spending much of the week on the injury report due to an ankle injury, Jones also chipped in a few big plays on the ground, highlighted by a 14-yard scamper late in the third quarter. Jones hasn't been particularly friendly for fantasy purposes, but he has not turned the ball over in three of five games on the season.