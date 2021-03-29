Shelton (triceps) is signing a one-year contract with the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2015 first-round pick is a discount replacement for Dalvin Tomlinson, who cashed in with a two-year, $21 million contract from Minnesota after making 64 consecutive starts for the Giants. Shelton hasn't been quite as reliable, but he did have a 59-tackle campaign in Cleveland (2016) and a year with 61 tackles and three sacks for New England (2019). Shelton then dipped to 37 tackles and one sack in his 12 games (all starts) for the Lions last season, missing Weeks 13-16 with a knee injury before hurting his pectoral Week 17. The Lions released Shelton in mid-March with a failed physical designation, so he still may be rehabbing from the pec issue.