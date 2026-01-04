Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Miller was elevated to the active roster for Week 17 and was then signed to the active roster Saturday, but he'll end up being a healthy scratch for both of the two games he was eligible to play. As such, the South Carolina product will end the campaign without having seen any regular-season NFL action. Miller will be an exclusive rights free agent in the offseason, and it remains to be seen if New York will want him back given that the Giants have two promising young RBs in Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo (ankle).